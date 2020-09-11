John O'Donovan Byrne, 75, of Hartford, CT and Bridgewater, NH, passed away on September 9, 2020. John was born on May 9,1945 and grew up in Larchmont, NY. He was the son of the late Audrey Speicher and William Deininger Byrne. John will be remembered and cherished by his wife of 52 years, Karen Byrne. He leaves a lasting and loving legacy to his daughter Catherine Deininger Byrne, his son-in-law, Edward (Ted) O'Brien and his two adored grandchildren, Audrey Grace O'Brien and John William O'Brien. John also leaves his oldest brother, William Byrne and his wife, Patricia, his dear sister-in-law, Geri and her husband, Michael Zuber, his sister-in-law, Mary Margaret Byrne and many neices, nephews, cousins and friends. John gradutated from the Hackley School in Terrytown, NY in 1964. He was drafted out of college into the US Army in 1967 and was stationed in Wurtzburg, Germany and Qui Non, Viet Nam. He received his Honorable Discharge from the army in 1970 holding the rank of Sargeant from the Third Army Infantry Division. John graduated from American International College in 1973. John worked at the Connecticut Bank and Trust Company in their Municpal Bond and Trust Departments from 1972 to 1984. In 1984, he joined the Aetna to become Portfolio Manager/Trader for the Casualty Company and Outside Money. He retired from the Aetna in 2010 due his deteriorating health. John met all health challenges with strength and good humor. He made sure his family had a life filled with love and laughter. John will be remembered for his quick wit, his kindness, and his devotion to his loved ones; his love of music from Bach to Elton John, his loyalty to the NY Giants and the NY Mets, Bridge, Backgammon, Words with Friends, swimming in Newfound Lake, movies from the 1930's and 40's, crazy, wild socks and pink shirts. John was always grateful for the deep friendship he shared with Christopher Wackman, Timothy Holt and Lee Sherman. Special thanks must go to the two doctors who cared for and devoted so much time to John's health, Dr. Fredrick Knauft and Dr. James Pope and their staff. The Byrne Family also thanks the staff at Newfound Area Nurses Association of Bristol, NH who cared for John with dignity and loving care during his last difficult weeks. A Memorial Service will be held for Mr. Byrne at a time when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alpha One Foundation, Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, Fl, 33134 or NANA, (Newfound Area Nurses Association), 214 Lake Street, Bristol, NH, 03222.



