John P. Burke (Jack), 89 of Newington, passed peacefully into heaven on Tuesday, April 7th. Jack was born in the Bronx, NY, on July 6, 1930, to the late Richard and Mary Burke. He grew up on 138th Street in the South Bronx and lived there until settling in Newington in 1959. Jack worked for the U.S. Government and was District Director of the SBA, Northeast for over 30 years. Upon retirement, for many years, he was the Economic Development Coordinator for the Town of Newington - a role he truly loved. He was a proud Army Veteran, a member of the Knights of Columbus in Newington, where he held many offices, an avid duckpin bowler in the St. Mary's Men's Club League, and a respected member of the community. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Catherine (Kaye), his son John and his wife Michele of Forest, VA and his daughter Karen and her husband Matt D'Agostino of North Andover, MA, three beloved granddaughters, Caroline Burke and Sara and Emma D'Agostino for whom he would do anything for as he was a very proud Grandpa, his sister-in-law Laura Burke and nieces, Lori Rohrback and Patricia Burke. He was predeceased by his brother, Richie Burke. The family would like to thank the staff of Ashland Farms, North Andover, MA, for the exceptional care they gave Jack and continue to give Kaye since they moved there three years ago. Given the current global healthcare crisis, burial will be private and a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date when we all can gather to remember a great man. Charitable contributions in Jack's memory can be made to or a charity of your choosing. To share a memory or words of comfort, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020