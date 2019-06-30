Mr. John "Jack" P. Horrigan, of Milton, MA, and Simsbury and Avon, CT, born on February 10, 1937 in Montclair, New Jersey, to the late Lillian and Joe Horrigan, passed away at age 82 on June 27, 2019 in Avon, Connecticut. He was surrounded by family and was peaceful as he went to Heaven for a tee time. Jack graduated from Boston College High School in 1954, where he was an All-City basketball player during his junior and senior seasons, and a baseball pitcher who had a try out with the Philadelphia Phillies. A proud Boston Irishman, Jack became a "Double Eagle" upon his graduation from Boston College in 1958 where he earned a BS in business administration. Upon graduation, Jack went to work for Goodyear, Hallmark and he also worked as a salesman at Heublein until he retired in 1994. Jack also served his country as a member of the Navy and Naval Reserves. Jack was married to Elizabeth "Betty" Leary Horrigan of Milton, MA for an amazing 58 years. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Driscoll and her husband Bill, sister Ann O'Neil and her husband Matt, and brother, Joe Horrigan. He is also survived by his sister in law Lou Horrigan. Jack is survived by his sons, Jay Horrigan and his wife Cheryl of Franklin, MA, Dave Horrigan of Seattle, WA, and Denis Horrigan and his wife Kristen of Simsbury, CT; and grandchildren, Anna Horrigan, John Horrigan III, Declan Horrigan, Jack Horrigan, and Mason Horrigan. In addition, numerous nieces and nephews survive Jack, as well as too many friends to count. Jack loved all sports, especially playing golf, and spending time with family. Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation at Ahern Funeral Home - 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville, CT, 06085 between the hours of 5:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A celebration of Jack's life will take place at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, 145 Main St., Unionville, Connecticut, 06085 on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's name to High Watch Recovery Center, PO Box 607, Kent, CT, 06757 and McLean Care, 75 Great Pond Road, Simsbury, CT, 06070. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019