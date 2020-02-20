Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery
East St.,
Windsor, CT
View Map

John P. Hunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Hunt Obituary
John P. Hunt, of Bloomfield, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He was known by all for his sharp intellect and fine sense of humor as well as his love for the Boston Red Sox. John is survived by his three loving children, Jacqueline Hunt of Wendell, MA, Daniel P. Hunt of Wendell, MA, and Kelly Jean Moeller and her husband Tom of Reno, NV; the mother of his children, Joan Hunt; his grandsons, Jason Tolzdorf, Travis Tolzdorf and his wife Ashley, Conner Tolzdorf, and Spencer Hunt; his sister, Lois Barrows, with whom he made his home; his sisters-in-law, Jane Hunt and Joan Hunt; his former son-in-law, Ed Tolzdorf; his niece and goddaughter, Cynthia Sullivan; his best friend, Bob Woods, who was like a brother to him and they would do anything for each other; and many other relatives and good friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, James T. Hunt and Robert P. Hunt; and his sister, Eleanor H. Rummans. There will be calling hours on Friday, February 21, 4-7 p.m., at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Graveside Service, with Military Honors, will take place on Saturday, February 22, 11 a.m., at Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery, East St., Windsor. To leave an on-line condolence or share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now