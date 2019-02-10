On Saturday, John P. Kania, 76, passed away peacefully at the Hospital of Central Connecticut surrounded by the love of his family. Born in New Britain on August 15, 1942, he was the son of the late Walter and Stella (Jurgilewicz) Kania. As a life long resident of New Britain, he was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and was a graduate of their grade school, and finished his education at New Britain High School. He volunteered many years in many capacities at Monsignor Bojnowski Manor, a position that he loved and gave him much fulfilment. He enjoyed sports, especially the New York Yankees and Mets, and anything musical he could participate in with his tambourine.Left to honor and cherish his memory are his sister Mary Ann Cerda and her husband Robert of New Britain, and many dear cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may call for visitation on Thursday, February 14 from 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St, New Britain followed with a 10:00 AM Liturgy of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church. Rites of Committal will follow the Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery Chapel. To share a memory or words of comfort with John's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary