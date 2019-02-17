John P. Kidwell, 85, of Glastonbury, passed away on Wednesday, February, 13, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Skowronski) Kidwell. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, John was the son of the late John W. and Marion A. (Gally) Kidwell. He is a graduate of Yale University, Class of 1955 where he earned his Bachelor's Degree. John is a former Wilton resident, moving to Glastonbury over 40 years ago. He was a Systems Engineer for many years, retiring from IBM in 1988. John was an active member of First Church of Christ Congregational, Glastonbury. He had a heart for volunteering, serving the Yale Alumni Fund, the AARP with tax preparation, sharing his computer and financial skills with the youth in Hartford Schools. John also volunteered as a treasurer for many organizations including the Hartford East of the CT United Church of Christ. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Susan Kidwell and Michael Tusa of TX, his son and daughter-in-law John S. and Kim Kidwell of IA, his stepdaughters Laura Malin and her husband Scott of East Hartford and Juli Corral of CA, his seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 10:00 am at the First Church of Christ Congregational, 2183 Main St., Glastonbury. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Church of Christ Congregational, or the Christian Activities Council, 47 Vine St., Hartford, CT 06112. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary