John Patrick Madden Jr. died in St. Petersburg,Fla. on February 23, 2019. He was born on June 3,1936 on Clark St ("Northend") in Hartford. He was the son of JohnMadden and Eileen (Fallon) Madden.He was one of seven children (John, Thomas (deceased) Mary (deceased), Eileen (deceased), Joseph, James and Michael (deceased). All faithful parishoners of St. Michael' school and Church.Jack attended Weaver High School where in graduated in 1954. He was a good athlete playing on the football team and running on the Cross Country track team. After Weaver H.S. he attended Holy Cross College in Worcester, Mass. graduating in 1958. Then, he joined the Air Force for two years and married Jeannette (now deceased) and they lived in Hartford for a while and they then moved to Florida. They had six children ( four daughters and two sons.) Patricia Madden.Kathleen Gallagher Maureen Olsen, Sheila Bishop, Neal Madden and Kevin Madden. He is survived by all his children as well as two brothers, Joe and Jim, many grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and his companion for the last nine years, Zelda Koval.Jack was a life long learner and had an adventure some spirit. His enthusiam and zest for life was evident to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.There will be a burial Mass at Holy Spirit Church on Friday, June 14th at 10 AM followed by a grave side celebration of his life at Mount St. Benedict's Cemetery Bloomfield. There are no visiting hours but all are invited to Mass and the burial at Mt. St. Benedict's.





