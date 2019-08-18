Home

More Obituaries for John McGrath
John P. McGrath

John P. McGrath Obituary
John Paul McGrath, 54, formerly of East Hartford, CT, died unexpectedly August 1, 2019 in FL. John was the son of the late Dr. Edward and Marion McGrath, the youngest of 12 children. He resided in CO for many years before recently moving to FL. John loved spending time with his beloved daughters, Cassandra M. and husband Jason Sanchez and Amanda L. McGrath, as well as his adored grandchildren Kyla, Analeesa, and Nicanor of CO. John also leaves many siblings and their spouses, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Brian and Joseph. Services were private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 18, 2019
