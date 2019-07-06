John P. Stack, 91, formerly of Waterbury, died Monday July 1, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of the late Catherine (Monahan) Stack. Mr. Stack was born in Ballyheigue, County Kerry, Ireland on December 6, 1927 son of the late John & Hannah (Kirby) Stack. He was educated in Ireland, came to the United States in 1948 and was a US Army veteran of the Korean War serving with the 1st Cavalry Division. Mr. Stack retired from Century Brass/Scovill Mfg. Co. and was a former communicant of SS Peter & Paul Church in Waterbury and a member of the Windsor Senior Center where he enjoyed playing setback. He was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and was a kind and generous person who made friends with everyone. Survivors include 1 son, John R. Stack and his wife Patricia of Windsor, with whom he made his home, 1 sister, Phyllis Stack of Ohio and 1 grandson, Sean P. Stack of Bristol. He was predeceased by 1 brother, Brendan from Ireland and 2 sisters, Tess and Sissy from England. The funeral will be Monday July 8, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. from the Murphy Funeral Home, 115 Willow St., Waterbury to Mary, Mother of the Church Parish – SS Peter & Paul Church, 67 Southmayd Road, Waterbury for a Mass at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Waterbury Police Athletic League, 64 Division St., Waterbury, CT 06704. Visit www.murphyfuneral homect.com for more information or to send an online condolence. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 6, 2019