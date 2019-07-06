Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murphy Funeral Home
115 Willow Street
Waterbury, CT 06710-2090
(203) 753-4134
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
115 Willow Street
Waterbury, CT 06710-2090
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
8:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Home
115 Willow Street
Waterbury, CT 06710-2090
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Mary, Mother of the Church Parish - SS Peter & Paul Church
67 Southmayd Road
Waterbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Stack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Stack


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Stack Obituary
John P. Stack, 91, formerly of Waterbury, died Monday July 1, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of the late Catherine (Monahan) Stack. Mr. Stack was born in Ballyheigue, County Kerry, Ireland on December 6, 1927 son of the late John & Hannah (Kirby) Stack. He was educated in Ireland, came to the United States in 1948 and was a US Army veteran of the Korean War serving with the 1st Cavalry Division. Mr. Stack retired from Century Brass/Scovill Mfg. Co. and was a former communicant of SS Peter & Paul Church in Waterbury and a member of the Windsor Senior Center where he enjoyed playing setback. He was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and was a kind and generous person who made friends with everyone. Survivors include 1 son, John R. Stack and his wife Patricia of Windsor, with whom he made his home, 1 sister, Phyllis Stack of Ohio and 1 grandson, Sean P. Stack of Bristol. He was predeceased by 1 brother, Brendan from Ireland and 2 sisters, Tess and Sissy from England. The funeral will be Monday July 8, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. from the Murphy Funeral Home, 115 Willow St., Waterbury to Mary, Mother of the Church Parish – SS Peter & Paul Church, 67 Southmayd Road, Waterbury for a Mass at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Waterbury Police Athletic League, 64 Division St., Waterbury, CT 06704. Visit www.murphyfuneral homect.com for more information or to send an online condolence.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now