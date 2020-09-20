John Paszczuk

Sincere condolences to John’s family!

Many, happy memories of him and the neighborhood boys and girls, always, involved in constructive activities. Remembering, especially, when John, Randy and some other children were trying to take, down, a tree in m our backyard. John, Randy and the others very, carefully, and miraculously, maneuvered that tree not to fall on our house. It was, always, wonderful to have John, his sister, Ewa with Randy, Mark and, other neighborhood children enjoying good, clean, constructive activities, outside, together. John was missed when he moved, away, after high school years. May his soul rest in the arms of Our Lord.

Elizabeth Nkonoki-Ward

Neighbor