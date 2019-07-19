"Guess I Died". John Patrick Grace II, born February 1, 1944 died July 16, 2019, son of the late John Patrick, Sr. and Gertrude (Wyse) Grace. I had a wonderful life, thanks to God and AA. They call me "Farmer John" in AA. I especially thank my sponsors: Frank Delaney, Windsor, Carl Streeter, Enfield, Joe Pieva, Manchester, Joe Mack, Enfield, Alan, Windsor Locks, Harvey, Rockville, Ed Sloan, Granby, Dave Bartlett, Manchester, Pete S., Manchester. They changed my life. They made me dependable, spiritual and honest. I achieved more in life beyond my wildest dreams. I worked at Electric Boat as an outside machinist on the first Trident Submarine. Then I worked at Hamilton Standard as a development fuel control builder. I retired in 1995. I have five beautiful children: Deborah, John III, William, Heather, and Joseph; I have nine grandchildren; five sisters all special in their own way: Sharon, Marion, Lorraine, Janet, and Cindy: brothers-in-law, Bob Boroski, Danny Fitzin, Henry Mas, Gary Winter, and Roger Thibodeau. I have many wonderful nieces and nephews and a ton of cousins. I have more friends than I could ever imagine. Thank God for my soul mate, Mary. She's an angel. She put me in heaven since the first day I met her. We fished together, played cards together and slot car racing together. I spent every minute of my time with her. Mary Darman from Windsor. I'll miss her the most. Thanks Mary. John. A memorial mass will be held Monday, July 22, 2019, 10:00 AM at St. Marianne Cope Parish, St. Catherine Church, 6 Windsorville Rd., Broad Brook. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, New Milford at the convenience of the family. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 19, 2019