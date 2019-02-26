Home

John Peter Amodio Obituary
John Peter Amodio, 58, of Kensington, son of the late Louis and Ada (Coppola) Amodio, passed away Monday (February 25, 2019) at his home. He was the brother of Gerry Amodio, Frank Amodio Sr. and Lenore Amodio-Gregory.Calling hours are Wednesday 5 to 7 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Funeral Services are Thursday 8:30 to 9 AM at the Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1755 Stanley Street, New Britain. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's newspaper.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019
