Pete, I love you my dear friend. I’ll think of you daily.

To the Callahan family, Pete came into my life in 1996 through an ad for a roommate. Little did I know that we would end up life long friends. Pete would be my best man when I married the girl that he introduced me to. We would live together many times over the years, have some crazy times as well as some sad ones. I’ll miss him dearly. May Gods Grace be with him and with you all.

Kevin Graham

Friend