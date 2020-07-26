John Peter Callahan 59 of North Stonington CT, unfortunately, passed Tuesday evening at Yale New Haven Hospital. John Callahan is survived by his girlfriend Kim Krarsnow of North Stonington CT, his three sons John Callahan the third of FL, Ryan Callahan of CT, and Benjamin Callahan of FL. Followed by John Callahan Sr. of Charlestown RI, three brothers Kenneth Callahan, Christopher Callahan, Kevin Callahan, and three sisters Christine Dewlin, Gloria Frenette, Margret Barry, and finally his mother Barabra Ann Callahan who is deceased. Pete was born at Hartford Hospital and grew up in South Windsor, CT. Pete was known to be an avid saltwater fisherman who loved the ocean and NASCAR racing. Peter was a plumber for 25 years and was loved by many; however, due to COVID-19, no services are offered, only the family.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 26, 2020.