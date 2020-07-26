1/1
John Peter Callahan Jr.
John Peter Callahan 59 of North Stonington CT, unfortunately, passed Tuesday evening at Yale New Haven Hospital. John Callahan is survived by his girlfriend Kim Krarsnow of North Stonington CT, his three sons John Callahan the third of FL, Ryan Callahan of CT, and Benjamin Callahan of FL. Followed by John Callahan Sr. of Charlestown RI, three brothers Kenneth Callahan, Christopher Callahan, Kevin Callahan, and three sisters Christine Dewlin, Gloria Frenette, Margret Barry, and finally his mother Barabra Ann Callahan who is deceased. Pete was born at Hartford Hospital and grew up in South Windsor, CT. Pete was known to be an avid saltwater fisherman who loved the ocean and NASCAR racing. Peter was a plumber for 25 years and was loved by many; however, due to COVID-19, no services are offered, only the family.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 26, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the family

July 26, 2020
Chris, Sorry for the loss of your brother. Condolences to you and your family.
Brian and Stacy Tetro
Friend
July 25, 2020
Prayers are with you Pete sr. And your family.
Jeanne &Fred Strohmeier
Friend
July 23, 2020
Kevin Graham
Friend
July 23, 2020
Pete, I love you my dear friend. I’ll think of you daily.
To the Callahan family, Pete came into my life in 1996 through an ad for a roommate. Little did I know that we would end up life long friends. Pete would be my best man when I married the girl that he introduced me to. We would live together many times over the years, have some crazy times as well as some sad ones. I’ll miss him dearly. May Gods Grace be with him and with you all.
Kevin Graham
Friend
