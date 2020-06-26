My Deepest Sympathies to the Gagne Family for the loss of Johnny Gagne. He was a very special person. My Deepest Condolences to his Beautiful Daughters and his Beautiful Grand Children. All My Love. Philip Masse
John Peter Gagne 79 AKA, Cool papa, Ti Johnny, Big Kahuna, Camper John of Rocky Hill, CT and Merritt Island, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 23, 2020. He was preceded by his wife Charlotte Antionette Nardozzi Gagne. They shared 53 years of wedded bliss. He was born April 11, 1941 in Meridan CT, The Son of the late Amede John Gagne and Antoinette Elizabeth Lageuex Gagne. He was a parishioner of St Josephine Bakhita- St James Church in Rocky Hill, CT and Divine Mercy Parish in Merritt Island, Florida. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. John grew up in Hartford CT and attended St Ann School in Hartford, Hartford Public High School and the University of Hartford. John work at Pratt & Whitney in Electronics for 36 years. After retirement he became a snowbird, dividing his time between Florida and Connecticut. He spent weekends from May to October Camping with Friends and Family. He belonged to many camping clubs- Gagne Gang, Good Sam Roadrunner, Moose club and Shasta Club. John loved to travel overseas and met people from many different countries and cultures. In 1985, he embarked on a European Experience with his whole family and friend. That they went to nine countries in 23 days. He loved to go on cruises especially Disney ones. He went on so many he obtained platinum level status. He made full use of his retirement. He was avid UConn Fan, a member of the St James Bowling league, also made a summer grade, and enjoyed Going to Pratt & Whitney Retirement Breakfasts. His grandchildren were everything to him. He attended all their events, from school concerts, dance recital and sports events. He loved to share his wisdom with them, learn the latest dance crazes, and participate in their tik- tok videos. He made an lasting impression on everyone he met. He was always kind and compassionate. If there was a road block in John's way he would find a way to over come it. When John lost his wife to Myasthenia Gravis he became a fierce advocate for the disease. Each year he would walk in the MG walk to help raise money for a cure. The name of his team was Team Happy Goofy. John is survived by his two daughters Sharon Gagne of Rocky Hill, C T & Karen Gagne-Signorello of Cromwell, CT; His three grandchildren, Brianna, Malena, AJ Signorello of Cromwell, CT In addition to his wife and parents he was predeceased by his best friend of 65 years Joesph Dalessio A mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, June 27th In Josephine Bakita Church, St. James campus Elm Street Rocky Hill at 11am. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at St Mary's Cemetery., New Britain. Friends are invited to the Brooklawn funeral home 511 brook street Rocky Hill today from 5 to 7 PM. In lieu Of flowers Donations can be made to St Josephine Bakita- Youth Ministry- 676 Elm St Rocky Hill, Ct 06067 Also Myasthenia Gravis association- You can use this link: https://mgwalk2020.securesweet.com/Sgagne or mail checks to; MG Walk Office -Team Happy Goofy-1707 N. Randall Rd, Suite 200 Elgin, IL 60123
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 26, 2020.