John Peter McInnis passed away peacefully on Sunday April 19, 2020 at The Windsor Senior Living Center in Kissimmee Florida where he resided at the age of 92. John was predeceased by his wife of 59 years Laura Jean in 2010. He is survived by his current wife Norma Miller McInnis. John formerly resided in Enfield and Windsor Locks CT. John was born on March 2, 1928 in Hartford CT. He was the son of John H. McInnis and Alice (Salini) McInnis. He attended Hartford High School and enlisted into the Navy at the age of 17 under an early enlistment program receiving his High School certification. After Boot Camp in Bainbridge MD, He was stationed in Bremerhaven Germany from 1945 to 1947. John's career on the railroad spanned over 36 years for the famed New York New Haven Railroad, Penn Central, Conrail and Amtrak. He worked from brakeman to conductor, yard master then station master before transitioning to passenger service prior to retirement. He considered himself fortunate to have a job he enjoyed. A man of faith, John was ordained into the permanent diaconate in 1982, he proudly served at St. Patrick's Church in Enfield then St. Mary's Church in Windsor Locks where he retired after over 20 years of loyal service. He was an athlete, and had a competitive nature, as a young man he was drafted by the White Sox Baseball Farm team, played basketball in the Stone age league in Enfield and enjoyed tennis and golf, he excelled at any sport he played. John was the absolute gentleman, he cherished his family visits and face time conversations with his four beautiful daughters, Paula & Douglas Mancuso, of Kissimmee FL, Laura McInnis & Rob Bernier of Windsor Locks CT, Maureen & Paul Rashaw of Enfield CT. and Cynthia & James Gay of Ocala FL. John is also survived by four grandchildren, Jamie Mancuso, Laura Cacio, Timothy Griskus, Emily Puglielli , and four great grandchildren, Aubrey & Tyler Griskus, Makayla Puglielli & Zachary Schiralli. John was predeceased by his sister Alice Furnari. Memorial donations may be made to Advent Health Hospice @ Adventhealthhospice.com or Alzheimer's Foundation of America @ alzfdn.org. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 10 am at St Mary Church, 42 Spring St. Windsor Locks. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow in St Mary's Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home. For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com "To love a person is to learn the song in their heart, and sing it to them when they have forgotten"
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 13, 2020.