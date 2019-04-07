John F. Petersen, 68 of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Martha (Porter) Petersen, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born in 1950 in Hartford he was a dedicated son to Harry W. Petersen, Sr. and Eleanor (Ronan) Petersen. He was raised in East Granby, a graduate of East Granby High School, class of 1968. John proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. Early in his career he shifted his interest from accounting to computers and held several titles in IT in the insurance and manufacturing industry retiring in 2010. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, cooking, and most of all spending time with his wife and their dog Max, often just sitting under a tree and enjoying a cool breeze after a day of gardening. He had many memorable vacations as a child and adult at Cape Cod and also enjoyed his spare time on the seashore of Maine. Besides his wife Martha of 28 years he is survived by his niece, Beth Anne Damon and her husband Don and their children Mike and Jim of Brimfield, MA who provided tremendous support and love during John's last days; and nephew, H. William Petersen, III and his wife Laurie and their children Ella and JulieAnne of Brimfield, MA; his friend and "brother" Charles Hatheway of Ellington. He was predeceased by his brother, Harry W. Petersen, Jr. His family will receive friends Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5-6 PM at Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Ave., Poquonock section of Windsor. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 PM. Burial will be privately held by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MSPCA of Cape Cod, 1577 Falmouth Rd., Centerville, MA 02632. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019