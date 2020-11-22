1/1
John R. Abrams Sr.
1943 - 2020
John R. Abrams, Sr., 77, of Bloomfield, CT, entered eternal rest on Friday, November 6, 2020. John was born on October 7, 1943 in Hartford, CT and was the son of the late John R. Abrams and Helen (Marshall) Abrams. A retired City of Hartford Firefighter and Army veteran, he was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Antoinette "Robin" Abrams and leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Yvonne Adams Abrams; daughter, Ursula Abrams; sons, Mark Lee and John R. Abrams, Jr. (Carolyn), as well as a host of relatives and friends. A live streamed celebration of his life, with full military honors, will take place on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT; with visitation from10:00AM-11:00AM and interment at CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457. To leave a message of comfort for the Abrams family, view the full obituary and live streamed service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
