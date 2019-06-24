Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dzubay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Dzubay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John R. Dzubay Obituary
John R. Dzubay, 65, of Berlin, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born in Waterbury, son of the late Peter P. and Rose Marie (Wiedorn) Dzubay, John was a Berlin resident most of his life. He attended Berlin High School and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Connecticut, where he was a member of the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society. John worked as an electrical engineer for a local manufacturing company. He was a member of Berlin Congregational Church. John enjoyed hiking, taking long walks, and visiting local parks. An engineer 'til the end, John happily shared his designs with his friends, family, and contacts. Surviving are two brothers, Mark Dzubay and his wife Jill of Loveland, CO; and Carl Dzubay and his wife Dawn of Southbury; five nieces and nephews, Mikelle, David, Lindsay, Christy, and Peter, as well as a grand niece Hazel and a grand nephew Avon. Besides his parents, John was predeceased by two brothers, Peter and Gregory Dzubay. Calling hours are Thursday, June 27, from 5 to 6:30 PM with a funeral service immediately following at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will be in Maple Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to thank the staff of Worthington Manor for the exceptional care they provided John over the past years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Berlin Congregational Church 878 Worthington Ridge, Berlin, CT 06037. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now