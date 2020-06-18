John Ralph Fortson, Sr. 77 of Bloomfield, CT transitioned to Heaven on June 13, 2020. He was born to Ralph and Lois Fortson on March 23, 1943. He was a faithful Pastor and member of Full Gospel Foundation Building Ministries International Worship Center. Pastor John is a retired Hartford FireFighter Tactical Unit Driver and a member of the Phoenix Society Black Firefighters. His prior years he was employed at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, CT. John is survived by his wife of 55 years Cheryl Fortson, two sons John Fortson Jr., and (Doreen), Darryl Fortson Sr. and (Christine). daughter Chervon Fortson all of Bloomfield, CT. he is survived by one Sister Imogene Cade Alexandar of Windsor, CT. John is predeceased by his parents Ralph and Lois, three brothers and one sister. He was a proud Grandfather of 12 Grandchildren and Eight Great- Grandchildren and loved by a host of family and friends members. Homegoing Service held June 22, 2020 5:00pm-6:30pm Private Service, 6:30pm-8:00pm Public walk through Visitation. At Full Gospel Foundation Building Ministries International 42 East Dudley Town Rd., Bloomfield, CT. To leave condolences for the family and to attend the service remotely please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 18, 2020.