John Ryan Kaley, 34, of Berlin, died unexpectedly at home Monday (January 13, 2020). He leaves behind the love of his life, his 11 year old daughter, Brooke Kaley of Bristol; his mother, Jacqueline (Eydenta) Correia of Plantsville; his father, John Kaley and his wife Austin of New Britain; three loving aunts, Debra (Eydenta) Callahan and her husband Rick of Berlin, with whom he made his home; Cheryl (Eydenta) Derr of Bristol and Cindy Paradise of Berlin; his paternal grandmother, Julie Kaley of Berlin; an uncle, Ronald "Mac" McArthur and his wife Denise of Haddam; and several cousins. John loved people and talked to everyone he met. He helped people whenever he had a chance. He was a gifted car mechanic and worked on his friends cars. John loved snowboarding and water parks in the summer with his daughter. He was a fanatic about football and loved a good game. He was currently employed at the Fife and Drum in Kent, CT. A private funeral service and celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to Protector's of Animals, 144 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 16, 2020
