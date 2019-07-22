Captain John R. Lyman, 76, of East Hartford and formerly of Newington, passed away at home on Friday, July 19, 2019. Born on September 28, 1942, John was the son of the late Stanley and Shirley (Dickman) Lyman. John loved the water. He earned his Boating Captains' License and piloted many different vessels ranging from leisure boats, ferry boats, mini cruise boats as well as boating for private excursions. In his leisure time he enjoyed fishing and woodworking. John is survived by his family and friends, Diane Lyman, Anthony Lyman, David and Mary Donald, Stella and many other extended family members and friends too numerous to name. He will be missed by all. John's wishes are to be interred privately in Erving, Massachusetts. A Celebration of Life will be announced with family and friends at a later date. Those who wish to remember John may make memorial contributions to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. The Newington Memorial Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 22, 2019