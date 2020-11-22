John R Marino, 47, formerly of Windsor CT, passed away on Sunday November 8, 2020 after a hard fought and brave battle with leukemia. John was born on November 14,1972 in New Haven CT. John was a gentle, loving, positive soul who had a kind heart. He brought light, laughter and compassion to all who knew him, never hesitating to extend a hand to anyone in need of emotional support. He leaves behind his loving wife Tanya, his mother Janet (Covalli) Newcomb, two brothers Colin Newcomb, Matthew Newcomb, his wife Courtney and their sweet children Joseph and Claire. He also leaves adoring aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as his "kitty family". He was predeceased by his father Anthony Marino. John was a lover of music, especially enjoying live performances with his wife. He was passionate about nature and all living things, treating both with great respect. He was an avid animal lover and spent his life involved in animal rescue. John attended Windsor High School, Connecticut Center for Massage Therapy, and Trinity College. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to Leukemia Lymphoma Society
( lls.org) or Betterdaysrescuefund.org
.