1/1
John R. Marino
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R Marino, 47, formerly of Windsor CT, passed away on Sunday November 8, 2020 after a hard fought and brave battle with leukemia. John was born on November 14,1972 in New Haven CT. John was a gentle, loving, positive soul who had a kind heart. He brought light, laughter and compassion to all who knew him, never hesitating to extend a hand to anyone in need of emotional support. He leaves behind his loving wife Tanya, his mother Janet (Covalli) Newcomb, two brothers Colin Newcomb, Matthew Newcomb, his wife Courtney and their sweet children Joseph and Claire. He also leaves adoring aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as his "kitty family". He was predeceased by his father Anthony Marino. John was a lover of music, especially enjoying live performances with his wife. He was passionate about nature and all living things, treating both with great respect. He was an avid animal lover and spent his life involved in animal rescue. John attended Windsor High School, Connecticut Center for Massage Therapy, and Trinity College. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to Leukemia Lymphoma Society ( lls.org) or Betterdaysrescuefund.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved