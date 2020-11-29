Our thoughts go out to your family. John became more than just a neighbor to us. He was always there when we needed him, and we will miss coming home to veggies he left while we were out. What we will miss the most are the giant smiles he had while talking about "the good ole days," or what the neighborhood was like in the early days. The safety we felt having him next door and his kindness will never be forgotten.



With Sympathy,



Andrew and Jessica Carnevale

Neighbor