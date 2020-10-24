John Richard Price, a month shy of his 95th birthday, quietly passed away in his Old Saybrook home, comforted by his wife Barbara Aubin. Raised in Muskogee, Oklahoma by Harry Bozarth and Elizabeth Cohenour, a half blood Cherokee, John graduated from Muskogee High School and headed off to WWII as a US Navy PB4Y-2 bombardier in the Pacific. Thereafter, the G.I. Bill opened the path to Oklahoma State A&M where he became president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. After brief stints at J.C. Penney and as a Fuller Brush man, John joined The Travelers Insurance Company in Oklahoma City in 1951 and worked his way to the home office in Hartford through Washington D.C. and Denver. The "red umbrella" was his adopted family. John loved the wind on the water, sailing his Balboa and eventually the beautiful Sabre Barbara gave him as a wedding gift. The man could sail a boat, whether in the Caribbean or off the coast of New England, especially with Barbara at his side. After learning all facets of construction as Director of east coast properties for the Travelers, John used his acquired skills and attention to detail to construct their home in Old Saybrook, fashioning a beautiful view of the mouth of the Connecticut River. Not one to sit about, John, a hell of a dresser himself, brought his eye for clothes to the Brooks Brothers in Clinton where customers, for 15 years, specifically asked for John to pick out the perfect ensemble: suit, shirt and tie. John continued there until the eve of his 90th year. John leaves his wife Barbara Aubin, his son Chris Price, his son Larry Price and wife Candy, grandchildren Matt and Julie Price. John was predeceased by his sister Ruth and her husband Norbert Gillam. As John knew, all should have a compass to find their way.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store