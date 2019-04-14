Resources More Obituaries for John Eddy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Randall Eddy

Obituary Condolences Flowers John Randall Eddy, 92, longtime resident of Manchester, beloved husband of Carol Eddy, entered into the sweet embrace of heaven on March 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.John was a caring, loving, gentleman born May 10, 1926 in Burlington, Vermont to George and Carolyn Eddy. John devoted his life to the pursuit of beauty; whether it be through nature, music, or his dear wife, Carol, and their family of six children. He saw each day as a blessing and found joy in the smallest wonders of God. He was a man who lived by the concept of storing up riches in heaven rather than on earth and invested his time in people. John pursued a profession in medicine and found deep satisfaction in healing people. He had twinkling eyes and a depth of wisdom developed through reading and delving into philosophical conversations. John most enjoyed spending time in the family room with loved ones watching the birds in the backyard and conversing over afternoon tea. He had a way of making anyone he encountered feel special and deeply loved. John was a true Vermonter at heart, but upon visiting Martha's Vineyard as a boy discovered his love of the ocean. He instilled this love in his family with vacations to Cape Cod and the Maine coast. He enjoyed good food, especially seafood, and was known to remark that every pie was his favorite. John was not one to toot his own horn, except for his trombone. He also played piano and regaled family with beautiful music at gatherings. John will be remembered for his kind and gentle ways, his thoughtfulness and most of all his love for family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Carol Sabalewski Eddy; son David Eddy and his wife Elizabeth, and their children Sarah, Derek and Carol; son Garth Eddy; daughter Nancy Eddy Brown and her children Michael, Jonathon, Elizabeth and Katherine; son William Eddy; daughter Laura Eddy Rival and her husband Dale; daughter Martha Eddy; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Garth's wife Susan, Nancy's husband Terry Brown and his brothers Winston, Malcolm and Frank Eddy. Services will be private. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home in Manchester has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019