John "Jan" Religa
1939 - 2020
John "Jan" Religa, 81, of Newington passed away on May 7, 2020 at Cassena Care of New Britain after a long and debilitating illness. Jan was born in Sadkow, Poland on January 13, 1939 to the late Michal and Maria Religa. He married Urszula in 1966 and immigrated to the US in 1981. For over 20 years, John worked at Stanley Works and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in New Britain. He was a lighthearted man, he had a loving and gentle nature with a great sense of humor. In addition to being a great father, he was an amazingly devoted and proud grandfather. He was most happy when he was with his two grandchildren, Trevor and Gwendolyn. When not with them, he enjoyed taking care of his lawn and tinkering around the house. John is survived by his wife, Urszula Religa; his son, Dr. Christopher and his wife Dr. Celeste Religa. His beloved grandchildren, Trevor Religa and Gwendolyn Religa. His sisters: Maria Ziemba and Janina Perlik. His sisters-in-law, Janina Masernak ; her son, Stanley Masternak and his wife Beata. Maria and Husband Edward Gorski along with their sons; Chris with wife Alice and Luke with wife Jennifer. Many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother, Juzef Grabowski. John will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, New Britain on Wednesday May 13 at 1PM. Visitation will be private at the discretion of the family at The New Britain Memorial Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations in his name may be made to: St. Lucian's Residence, 532 Burritt St., New Britain, CT 06053. To leave condolences for the family, please visit newbritainsagarino.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MAY
MAY
13
Burial
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church Cemetery
Visitation
