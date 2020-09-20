1/1
John Richard Canevari Jr.
John Richard Canevari, Jr., passed away peacefully into the waiting arms of his sister Laurie Canevari and father John Canevari on September 16, 2020. John proudly served in the US Air Force and retired from the Air National Guard. He leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years Michele (Comptois) Canevari, his daughter Rachel and son John Canevari, his wife Lauren and granddaughter Sadie, his four legged friend Harry, mother Beverly (Javarauckas) Canevari, two sisters Jody Moroni and her husband Michael, Stacey McKay and her husband Joseph, and his nephews Evan, Jordan, Max, Brandon, Bailey, Daylen, and Conor. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Services will be by invitation only due to Covid-19. For online condolences, please visit www.brownefuneralchapel.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Canevari family. I’ve known John for about 40 years and worked with him for close to 30. Completely heartbroken and devastated to learn of his passing. I will cherish the many great memories I have forever. You will be greatly missed JC. Godspeed my friend.
Brian Poulin
Friend
