John Richard Canevari, Jr., passed away peacefully into the waiting arms of his sister Laurie Canevari and father John Canevari on September 16, 2020. John proudly served in the US Air Force and retired from the Air National Guard. He leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years Michele (Comptois) Canevari, his daughter Rachel and son John Canevari, his wife Lauren and granddaughter Sadie, his four legged friend Harry, mother Beverly (Javarauckas) Canevari, two sisters Jody Moroni and her husband Michael, Stacey McKay and her husband Joseph, and his nephews Evan, Jordan, Max, Brandon, Bailey, Daylen, and Conor. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Services will be by invitation only due to Covid-19. For online condolences, please visit www.brownefuneralchapel.com