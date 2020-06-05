John Robert Burnham, 84, of Granby, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Irene (Villeneuve) Burnham for 35 years. John attended Simsbury High School, then proudly served in the United States Army. He was a truck driver for the Teamsters Local #559 for many years before retiring from 38 years of working for Savin Brothers Inc. & Balf Company in Newington. John was a very strong man as well a kind and gentle soul who could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Irene, his sons: Edward J. Burnham of Granby, Peter M. Burnham and his wife Tina Marie of Granby, Christopher J. Burnham Sr. and his wife Christina of Pembroke, MA, Mark J. Burnham and his former wife Janice of Granby, Gregory J. Burnham of Pembroke, MA, stepsons, Michael John Villeneuve and his partner Lucien J. Grillo of Vernon, Richard Villeneuve and wife Noreen of Enfield, grandchildren: Brittany Marie, Brianna Rose, Connor Ryan, Lucy Caroline, John Henry, Christopher John Jr., Jessica Lynn, Joshua Peter, Jacob Matthew, Jasmine Marie, Michael Villeneuve and Richard D. Villeneuve, Great grandchildren: Michael Ryder Burnham, Caleb and Camerynn Berube, multiple nieces, and nephews, and former wife Rosemary M. Burnham. He is predeceased by his parents Dutch Alfred Burnham and Irene (Hood), brothers: Alfred Roy Burnham and James Edward Burnham. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in John's name to the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center, Hartford Hospital, Department of Philanthropy, 80 Seymour Street, PO Box 5037. Hartford, CT 06102 Calling hours will be Monday, June 8, 2020, 4-7PM at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St. Granby. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Therese Parish, 120 West Granby Rd., Granby. Everyone is asked to meet at church. Burial with military honors will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery. Bloomfield. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 5, 2020.