John Kirn
John Robert Kirn


1952 - 2019
John Robert Kirn Obituary
John Robert Kirn PhD, Professor of Biology at Wesleyan University, died last Sunday November 10, 2019 at his home in Middletown, CT at the age of 67. John was born in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late John Justus Kirn and Martha (Von Mulley) Kirn. John is survived by a daughter Ella Seiwert-Kirn, a son, Jake Seiwert-Kirn, their mother Cindy Seiwert, and his beloved sisters Roberta Kirn and Marda Kirn. Dr. Kirn received his BA from the University of Denver, his MA from Bucknell University, his PhD from Cornell University, and joined the Wesleyan Biology department in 1994. Dr. Kirn was an accomplished teacher at Wesleyan as well as a well-respected neuroscientist who published numerous papers focused on how dynamic processes in the brains of song birds acquire and store information. John served as the chair of the Biology Department from 2015-2017, and as the chair of the Neuroscience and Behavior program from 2001-2013. A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 6 pm at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street Middletown. Friends may gather prior to the service from 5 to 7 pm. Memorial contributions may be sent to Little Traverse Conservancy ( https://landtrust.org/) or the ACLU (aclu.org). To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 18, 2019
