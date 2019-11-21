Hartford Courant Obituaries
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
John S. Frisell, 69, of Manchester died peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He leaves behind his wife Rosemarie Toce Frisell, his son John J. and his wife Dawn, his precious granddaughter Liana, and The Toce family. He will be remembered most for his musical talent that spanned over decades in various popular bands. He leaves his musical family to carry on his love of the Blues. His family will receive friends on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2-5 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. Funeral services and burial will be private at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to: The Ray Beller Music Scholarship 101 Murielle Dr. South Windsor, CT 06074. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 21, 2019
