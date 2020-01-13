Home

John S. Lavinio, 96, of South Glastonbury and formerly of Wethersfield, CT, Charlestown, RI and Vero Beach, FL died, January 9, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hartford, June 5, 1923 to the late Stepfano and Francesca (Codraro) Lavinio. A graduate of Weaver High School, and a decorated veteran of WWII, he served with the Army's 343rd Medical Dispensary Unit in several countries in the European Theater. During his service in the U.S. Army he was awarded several medals, most notably the Soldier's Medal. Returning to Connecticut after the war, he met and was married to Angela Sapia of Hartford, and raised his family in Wethersfield, where he resided until 1999. Prior to retirement, John managed Valley Coal Oil Company, a subsidiary of Mobile Oil. In his retirement, John traveled between homes in Connecticut and Florida, enjoying time with family, friends, and his passion for golf. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Angela (Sapia); son Stephen J. Lavinio, his wife Patricia; daughters Donna Acker, her husband Michael, Pamela Hutchinson, her husband Kenneth along with seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. John was predeceased by his brother Thomas, sisters Catherine and Nettie Lavinio and Marie Laraia. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Josephine Bakhita Parish (St. Elizabeth Seton Church), 280 Brook Street, Rocky Hill. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial with Military Honors will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Contributions in his memory may be made to either: Hartford HealthCare At Home Hospice Care, 1290 Silas Deane Hwy #4b, Wethersfield, CT 06109 or , 516 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 13, 2020
