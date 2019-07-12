John Straka Tremblay, 58, of Wethersfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on December 27, 1960, he was the son of Joseph E. Tremblay and the late Madeline (Straka) Tremblay. John graduated from Wethersfield High School, Class of 1978. He was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and actively followed the UConn football and basketball teams. Spending time with his family was his greatest joy and he cherished his time with them, cooking and grilling by the family pool and vacationing at Cape Cod. He will be forever missed by his three daughters, Allison Tremblay of Newington, Julia Tremblay and Katelyn Tremblay, both of Manchester, a son, Christopher Tremblay and his wife Katelynd of Watertown, his father, Joseph E. Tremblay, with whom he resided. He also leaves two brothers, Joseph J. Tremblay and his wife Cynthia of Wethersfield and Ken Tremblay and his wife Bev of Newington. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Hartford Hospital for their care and compassion during this difficult time. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday morning (July 13th) from 9-10 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Words of Remembrance will be shared at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the funeral chapel. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or to a . To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 12, 2019