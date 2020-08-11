John S. Wallace, Sr., 79, of New Britain, CT passed away peacefully Sunday, August 2, 2020 after a long illness. John was born in Springfield, Mass, on August 4, 1940 and was the son of the late Joseph V. and Florence (Konik) Wallace. He worked for Colt firearms and later Sears, Roebuck &Co in West Hartford, CT for 25 years before his retirement. John enjoyed cooking, gardening and fishing and was an avid sports fan of the New England Patriots and both the UConn men's and women's basketball teams. In his earlier years, he also served as a coach and an administrator with the New Britain Youth Soccer League. Besides sports, John was a long-time member of the Polish National Alliance have served as President, Vice President and on the house committee over the years. John's sense of humor and his ability to keep everyone laughing will be missed by all. John is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years Maryann (Sitaro) Wallace, his son John S. Wallace, Jr of Southington, CT and daughter Cheryl Mazanec of Kittery, Maine, a brother Joseph Wallace and wife Kathy of Peoria, Arizona and aunt Regina Bowles of Beverly Hills, Florida, as well as several dear cousins and friends. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours or services at this time. Burial will be private. However, a celebration of John's life will take place at a later date. To extend condolences to the Wallace family or to share a memory of John, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM