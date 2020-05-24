John Sebastian DeNicola,53, of New Britain and Westbrook passed away peacefully on May 10th. The son of the late G. John and Stella (Monterosso) DeNicola, he grew up in New Britain and graduated from Mary Immaculate Academy in 1985. He then attended Berklee College of Music in Boston where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Music Composition. He also pursued an MS degree in elementary education at University of Bridgeport after which he taught at Mooreland Hill School and Mary Immaculate Academy for several years before making the decision to pursue a career as a professional Music Director. He also served as an adjunct faculty member at Southern CT State University. He worked as Musical Director at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, The Ivoryton Playhouse and Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury. He also served as Music Director for Jean-Ann Ryan Productions in Ft. Lauderdale, FL where he worked on shows for Norwegian Cruise Lines. John was always there to coach or help someone out musically and touched many lives with his voice and piano playing. He wrote many songs and compositions, two of which are a musical titled The Velveteen Rabbit, performed by The Hartford Children's Theatre and a musical based on the Book of Esther called MEGILLAH performed at the Goodspeed Opera House. For both shows he wrote the music, lyrics and orchestrations. He entered MEGILLAH in a playwriting contest and was one of 4 musicals to be chosen to perform a staged reading in NYC. John converted to Judaism at age 18 and served as a part time Cantor and Hebrew School teacher at Congregation Beth Shalom Rodfe Zedek in Chester, CT. In his last years of being in a long term care facility, he expressed his love to friends who visited frequently including Kevin Fox, Danny Kraszewski and Michelle Moskal. He also expressed his deepest love to his family, his friend Billy Johnstone, and his dear friend Belinda Brennan. He is survived by his sister Dina (DeNicola) Bonola, her husband David Bonola, and their 2 sons, his cherished nephews Christian and Julian to which he was also godfather, and his Brussel Griffin dog, Lilli. John lit up a room and was loved by many. A private service was held at Fountain Hill Cemetery in Deep River, CT. Please make memorial donations in John's name to North Shore Animal League by visiting animalleague.org. A memorial service will be planned in the future when family and friends can gather to celebrate his significant life.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.