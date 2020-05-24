John's voice and spirit was a blessing to our community at Congregation Beth Shalom Rodeph Zedke. I found his voice to be a spiritual connection for me every year during the High Holiday services. Tears would form in my eyes and goosebumps would appear on my arms when he would sing L'dor v'dor with his fellow Hazzan, Belinda Brennan. I know his voice was missed over the years that he was ill, may John's memory be for a blessing.

Marjorie Lander