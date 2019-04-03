Resources More Obituaries for John Sergeant Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Sergeant Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers In loving memory of our dearly beloved John Sergeant Jr., of Enfield, CT, who went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Junior, as he was fondly called throughout his life, was fortunate and blessed to transition from this life in the presence of one of his daughters, Candice Shannon, who kept a bedside vigil while at Strong Memorial Hospital's Cancer Center where he took his last breath. John was born in the beautiful island of Tobago in the twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on October 1946 to John Sergeant Sr. from Barbados and Priscilla (Thom) Sergeant of Tobago, both deceased. His early education was at the Santa Cruz R.C and La Pastora government schools. His high school education was gained at the Caribbean Union College, Maracas, St. Joseph and he furthered his education at the John Donaldson Technical Institute where he completed mechanical engineering technician certification which equipped him to hold leadership positions at the Mechanical Engineering and Works departments of the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine campus. In 1984 John migrated to the United States and later became a Registered Nurse and served with exemplary honors in Massachusetts and Connecticut, USA until his retirement. Supporting his academic achievement was his faithful love for God and his family to whom he extended great warmth, respect, inclusiveness, and a big heart. He was the head of his household and he held that position with gusto and pride, as an exemplary spiritual leader. John was the former husband of Sandra Matieriene Sergeant, Leah Sun Sergeant (deceased), and Florence Marcano Sergeant. He is also survived by his children, Michelle Flohn Sergeant, Candice Andrea Shannon (Larry), Anton Jason Sergeant (Nakeeah) and Kofi Sergeant, Keisha Matieriene- Lewis (Curtis), and Kelley Matieriene- Lewis (Corey). Grandfather to Maiya, Isaiah, Piers, Asa, Aaron, Priscilla, Darius, Elishua, Emmanuel, Ezra, Benjamin and Hannah. Also survived by his siblings, Linda Sergeant of Toronto, Canada, Hortense Headley (Oliver, deceased) of Trinidad and Barbados, Vilma Sergeant of Springfield, MA, and Merlin Sergeant (Carol) of Trinidad. Uncle of Eric Headley (Donna-Marie) of Trinidad, Keith Headley (Joyanne) of Barbados and Jeanette Lindor (Legrand) of Boston, MA and other loving family members too numerous to mention.The funeral for the late John Sergeant Jr. will be held at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002 on Saturday, April 6th, 2019. Viewing commences at 2:00pm followed by a 3:00pm memorial service. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries