Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. St .Benedict Cemetery
1 Cottage Grove Rd
Bloomfield, CT
John (Uncle Ronnie) Shelto Jr.


1936 - 2019
John (Uncle Ronnie) Shelto Jr., 83, of Vernon passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late John R. Shelto Sr. and Jennie Cerra Shelto. He was born in Hartford on August 30,1936, He grew up in the North End of Hartford and attended St. MIcheals Catholic School on Clark St. He was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He lived in Miami, FL where he operated a bar and Niantic, CT before moving to Vernon to be closer to his family after his mother passed away. He was predeceased by his parents and his nephew RIchrd J. Amodio. He is survived by his sister, Loretta Shelto Petrella of East Granby, his nephew Joseph L. Amodio and his wife Barbara of South Windsor and his grand nieces, Jamie Snyder, Jennifer Dalene, Michelle Dalene and Anna Matthews. His family would like to thank his close friend George Popp for all his help during John's illness. There will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends may join the family for a Graveside Service on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00am at Mt. St .Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to: , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 666758516. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 19, 2019
