Gail , Kimberly and Tim , I am so very sorry for the loss of your beloved husband and

father John Hayes. I had the pleasure of working with John in the OR at Midstate . John was an excellent CRNA and he always took the very best care of his patients.

John would always make me smile with his Jokes and his loving stories about his family.

His knowledge of music was unmatched . Not only did he know the name and the artist of a song, but also the lyrics and when it was released .

My sincere condolences and prayers are with you . May his memory be blessing for you and give you strength to endure this most difficult time. It was an honor to have known John and May he Rest In Peace.



Mary Ann Ehrenwerth