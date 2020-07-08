John T. DeNunzio, 99, beloved husband of Catherine Masi DeNunzio, passed away at home in Middletown on July 3, 2020. John and Catherine would have celebrated 72 years of marriage on July 31. Born in New York City on October 19, 1920, to John and Nora (Cirone) DeNunzio, John and his family moved to New Britain, CT in 1930. John's devotion to athletics began at Nathan Hale Junior High School, where he played basketball and baseball, and continued at New Britain High School, where he lettered in baseball and football and was named Honorable Mention to the 1939 Connecticut All-State football team. He was inspired to become a teacher and coach by his high school baseball and football coach, Chick Shea, whom he never forgot. John went to Morehead State College in Kentucky on a football scholarship and played there his freshman year before transferring to Teachers College of Connecticut (now Central Connecticut State University), where he played football and basketball. He played semiprofessional football after college for two years with the Hartford Blues. John's college years were interrupted when he volunteered for service in the Army Air Corp during WWII. John flew as a radio operator on a B-17 with the 6th Emergency Air Sea Rescue Unit in the 5th Air Force in the Pacific Theater. He served three-and-a-half years as a sergeant. He also served as a radio instructor on air-to-air and air-to-ground communications at Yuma Army Airfield. Following his discharge in February of 1946, John completed his college education at Central. He earned his Master's Degree at the University of Hartford. John taught industrial arts in Connecticut public schools for 39 years, beginning at Lyman Memorial High School, where he and Catherine met and courted. He went on to teach at Durham High School, where he began its industrial arts program. He then taught at Middletown High School, where, 32 years later, he finished his career still loving every day of teaching and working with kids. John coached for 38 of his 39 years, most of which he did at Middletown High School, where he coached baseball and football. John was selected Connecticut High School Coaches Association Baseball Coach of Year in 1979, was inducted into the Connecticut High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 1992, and was inducted into the Middletown Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. In 2010, John DeNunzio Baseball Field was dedicated at the new Middletown High. In 2016, the CIAC Baseball Championships were dedicated in John's honor. The Middletown Umpires Association recognized John for, among other qualities, "sportsmanship and fair play" over his long career. John was a devoted member of Notre Dame Church, where he loved serving as an usher. He volunteered in a variety of ways in Durham, where he and Catherine lived for nearly 65 years. At the age of 79, John served as Grand Marshall of the Durham Memorial Day Parade. Wearing the uniform in which he served during WWII, John walked the entire parade route. John also served as a member of the Middletown Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors. John was very proud of his children and their interests. After his family, John's greatest interest was ham radio, a hobby which began with his building of radios using crystals and oatmeal boxes when he was a boy and which served him well as a radio operator and instructor during WWII. John was a licensed, practicing ham radio operator for over 60 years. In 2007, he earned his Amateur Extra Radio License. He served as an instructor for the Middlesex Amateur Radio Society, helping others to become licensed ham radio operators. John was a lifelong New York Yankees fan (for which his children and grandchildren have forgiven him). While coaching high school baseball, John was a bird dog scout for the Yankees, as well as for the Boston Red Sox (no forgiveness needed for that second part). John was predeceased by his sisters, Mary DeNunzio, Jennie Giannini, and Mildred Nestico, about whom he spoke even in his last days. In addition to his wife, John is survived by son, John DeNunzio and daughter-in-law, Maria, of Durham; son, Charles DeNunzio and daughter-in-law, Pattie, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and daughter, Catherine DeNunzio-Gabordi and son-in-law, Louis, of Ledyard. He is also survived by his grandsons and granddaughters-in-law: Nicholas and Angie DeNunzio of Salt Lake City; Luke and Kara Gabordi of East Lyme, CT; and John Gabordi and Christina DeGirolamo of Sterling, MA; his great-grandson, Harper Gabordi of East Lyme; and many nieces and nephews. John's family is deeply grateful to the staff members of One MacDonough Place for their years of loving care and devotion. The family is also grateful to Middlesex Hospital Hospice for their expertise and care. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held when it is safe to do so. Private graveside services with military honors will be at Mica Hill Cemetery, Durham. Contributions in John's memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Place, P.O. Box 398, 617 Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
