John was true educator in the finest sense. I knew him as a student, coach, co-worker and friend. He always had a kind word for everyone and you could see that twinkle in his eye when he was enjoying the scene around him. His sense of humor was subtle and and the joke could sneak up on you before you knew it. I enjoyed visiting his classes and watching him teach and reach some of the most diverse students. To John there wasn't anyone he couldn't reach with a kind word and a smile. Your family is proud of the life you led and I'm sure the many fond memories of you will sustain them in the years to come.

Rest in peace my friend and may perpetual life shine upon you.

Paul Rebot

Coworker