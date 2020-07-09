John (Jack) T. Loughrey, Jr., 67, of Suffield, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born January 21, 1953 in Plainfield, NJ, son of Helen (Deakyne) Loughrey of Venice, FL and the late John T. Loughrey, Sr. Besides his mother, he is survived by his significant other, Debbie Howard of Windsor; two daughters, Danielle Miller and her husband Christopher of Windsor Locks, Nicole Loughrey of Suffield; a granddaughter, Camilla Miller of Windsor Locks; three siblings, Judy Smutko and her husband Alan of Bradley Beach, NJ, Debbie Connelly and her husband James of Nokomis, FL, David Loughrey and his significant other, Candy Cocroft of Nokomis, FL; and many nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 12:30 PM-2:00 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N., Suffield followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Military honors will conclude services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Patriot Guard Riders of CT Inc., C/O Marcia Young, Treasurer, 8 Brenda Lane, Old Saybrook, CT 06475. Please be sure to put John's name on the memo line of the check. To leave on-line condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com