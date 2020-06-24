John T. "Jack" Marinaccio, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Oswaldo and Helen (Chicosky) Marinaccio. He is survived by his children James (Colleen) Marinaccio, Maryville, TN., Carrie Marinaccio (Shawn Flynn) Enfield, CT, and Geoffrey Marinaccio, San Diego, CA. He left behind five grandchildren; Philip (Andrea) LaFountaine, Nicholas Marinaccio, Emily (Grant) Lorang, Joshua LaFounatine and Victoria Marinaccio. He had seven great-grandchildren and a host of beloved cousins and relatives. Jack was a proud Patriot and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was an, alumni of Suffield Academy and Vanderbilt University. He loved sports history, and trivia. He had a passion for pleasing others; especially cooking for them. One of Jack's favorite sayings, "Don't be bashful" will remain in our hearts forever more. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Pl, Brookline, MA 02445 or No Kid Hungry, 1030 15th St. NW, Washington, DC 20005 or any accredited Military organization. Due to recent circumstances, memorial services will be postponed and to be announced at a later date. To leave an online condolence message for the family go to www.brownememorialchapels.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.