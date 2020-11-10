John (Jack) Timothy McCarthy (88) of Cromwell, loving husband of the late Lucille (D'Orio) McCarthy of 51 years, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Valerie Manor in Torrington, CT, ten years to the day of the passing of his beloved wife. Jack was born on August 31, 1932 in New London, CT. Jack was the son of the late Francis J. McCarthy and Anna (King) McCarthy. Jack attended New London Schools and graduated from Bulkeley High School, New London, CT, Class of 1951. After graduation, he was employed by J. Romanello & Sons Concrete in Westerly, RI, Balf Construction Company in Hartford, CT, and then settled at the Department of Motor Vehicles, where he worked for 27 years until his retirement. Throughout his retirement years, Jack worked at the Connecticut State Capitol as a messenger. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all. Some of his happiest moments were spent with his children and grandkids. He was an active member of Saint John's Church in Cromwell, CT and spent many years dedicating and volunteering his time to coaching. Jack was involved with Junior pro-basketball, Cromwell Rebels travel basketball, Cromwell Little League, Saint John's CYO, Vinal Regional Vocational Technical High School baseball, and Cromwell American Legion baseball, as a coach and a member of the board of directors. In his retirement years, Jack enjoyed many trips to Disney world, Nashville, TN, and Ireland. Taking great pride in his Irish heritage, Jack enjoyed hosting the annual McCarthy Saint Patrick's Day celebration with his family and friends. In his free time, Jack enjoyed working in his yard and taking care of and watching his grandkids' sporting events. He was an avid sports fan of the New York Knicks, New York Jets, and his favorite, the New York Yankees, having gone to many games at Yankees' stadium. When not enjoying the game at the Stadium, Jack would be found watching the games on his front porch with his biggest fan, Lucille. Jack is survived by his daughter Sharon Aston and her husband Bruce of West Hartford; his son Timothy and his wife Pamela Sagliano of Yonkers, NY; his son Kevin and his fiancée Lynn Ormsbee of Torrington; his son Brian and his wife Kelly of Cromwell. He leaves behind eight cherished and loved with all of his heart grandchildren: Heather Aston (fiancé Brandon Benoit), Nicole (Ryan) Ekstrom, Michael and Thomas McCarthy, Kayla (Zach) Zadjura, Kerri (Juan) Duque, Gregory and Abby (Sean) McCarthy. He also leaves behind one great grandson, whom he never thought he would live long enough to see, Carson Zadjura, and a soon to be second great grandson, Mateo Duque. He is also survived by his sister, Sheila McCarthy of Groton, his brother and sister-in-law, John and his wife Janice D'Orio of Litchfield, and their three sons Jack, David, Chris, and their families, and a dear friend Dorothy Zaharek of Winsted, CT. Jack was predeceased by a sister, Kathleen McCarthy, a brother-in-law Anthony D'Orio, and his wife's parents, Vito Carmello and Carmella Millie D'Orio. The McCarthy family would like to thank the staff at Valerie Manor for the wonderful care they gave our dad for the past five and a half years. A special thank you to Lori Baker and Carmen, for their extra care, compassion, and kindness they showed Jack. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, November 11 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 12 at 11:00 am in Calvary Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Face masks and social distancing will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Connecticut, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite #4B, Southington, CT 06489 or the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center c/o Hartford Hospital, 80 Seymour Street, P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102-5037. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.