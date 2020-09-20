On March 18th, after a sudden illness, John T. Mytych departed this world to rejoin the love of his life, wife Patricia (Brazauskas). John grew up in Hartford, and was a veteran of the Korean War. A talented carpenter, after returning home he became a draftsman at L. F. Dettenborn Woodworking Co. in Hartford. He went on to work for several companies including Young Industries, MEG, US Equipment, S.G. Malazzo, and SAW. John was an active member of St Joseph Church. He enjoyed the fellowship of the Men's Club, and worked Friday Night Bingo since it began some 40 years ago. He was a fixture calling that last set of games every Friday. John also worked Polka Fest, Carnival Week and Monte Carlo night making many life long friends in the process. He most recently served St. Joseph Church as a greeter for the 9:30 mass. John was predeceased by his sister Stasia Dymarczyk. He will be missed by his children and their spouses: Mary Beth and Brendan McKibbin, John and Karen Mytych and David and Nancy Mytych, as well as the grandchildren who inherited many of his talents: Nicholas McKibbin and wife Crystal, Ashley Mytych and fiancé Eric Saunders, Joshua Mytych, Jessica Mytych and Alyssa Mytych. John is survived by his beloved brother Leonard Mytych of Maine, and loving sisters Helen Gworek, Jen Gladczuk, Beverly Brazauskas and Annette Morin, as well as many nieces and nephews and four great grandchildren. There are no calling hours due to the Coronavirus, but his life will be celebrated in a memorial mass at St Joseph Church, Rockville, CT on Saturday, Sept 26th at 10am



