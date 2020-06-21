John Thomas Dombrowski, 65, of Glastonbury, CT and Springfield, MA, passed away June 4, 2020. John was born September 23, 1954 to the late William Frances Dombrowski Sr., of Glastonbury and Hebron and Margaret (Dombrowski) Lercara of Glastonbury. He leaves behind a sister, Margie (Dombrowski) Elkins and brother-in-law Karl Elkins, his nephew Dennis and wife Elizabeth (Slade) Kessler, and their children KellyAnn and Kyle of Colchester. As well as his parents, John is predeceased by his brother William Francis Dombrowski Jr. of Glastonbury and Hartford. His family will privately lay his ashes to rest alongside his father and brother at Green Cemetery in Glastonbury, CT. John had many struggles in life fighting mental illness. He is finally at rest. Remember those whose voices are not heard. To leave an online condolence, please visit glastonburyfuneral.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.