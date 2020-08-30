John Thomas Donahue, 72, of Orlando, Florida and formerly of East Hampton, CT, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born in Manchester, CT, he was the son of the late James Leo Donahue II and the late Anna Virginia Donahue McCloud. He is survived by his daughter Stacey Beaulieu and her husband Shawn Beaulieu of Orlando, FL, ex-wife Nancy Donahue of Lebanon, CT; and son Jason Donahue and his wife Heather Donahue of Leesburg, VA; and by 4 grandchildren, Mason and Tiffany Beaulieu, Alexandra and Genevieve Donahue; brother James L. Donahue III and his wife Elizabeth Donahue of Haines City, FL, and sister Patsy Cornwell and her husband Richard Cornwell of Mount Pleasant, SC; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his beloved cat, that he literally called "Cat" or "C2". He is predeceased by his younger brother Richard Donahue. Tom, Tommie Tucker, Good old Tom, had a love of sports from his time in Little League to his lifelong love of the New York Yankees as well as his Washington Redskins. He lived an exciting life and was always up for something new - from horse races and NASCAR road trips to Woodstock, to Dave Matthews Band concerts and Top Golf. He was a modern day cowboy - would stand up for the little guy until the end and take out the bad without second guessing; loved watching old westerns on repeat every weekend. He made friends everywhere he went - usually over a Budweiser(glass bottle only). He would get first pick out of his grandchildren's Halloween candy -usually Whoppers and Milk Duds that the kids didn't like anyway. And he definitely should have bought stock in Publix for the amount of blueberry muffins he consumed. He was simply Good old Tom, an amazing person that will truly be missed more than he would ever know. A private service for the family will be held at a later time. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, 12902 Magnolia Drive MBC-FOUND, Tampa, FL 33612



