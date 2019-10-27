Home

Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
John Thomas Finn


1958 - 2019
John Thomas Finn, 61, left this earth with grace and dignity on October 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. John was born on July 31, 1958 to the late Edward and Betty Finn of Stafford, CT. He was generous of heart and would give you his last dime. John was a successful builder. He built and repaired many homes and buildings all over Connecticut. When John was done with a job, his customer was a friend for life. His friends, customers, and family could count on him anytime day or night. He loved to smile and offer a compliment in hopes of making even a strangers day nicer. John was predeceased by his father, Edward, mother, Betty, sister, Mary Ellen, and brother, Michael. He leaves behind his sisters, Susan and Cathy; his best friend, Rose Finn, whom he lived with and was lovingly cared for by; and special friends, Eddied Courtwright and Colleen Stevens, who loved him dearly and helped Rose by taking him places, as John always liked to be on the go. John also leaves many nieces and nephews, along with very dear friends, whom he considered family. He will be dearly missed by many. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12-2 P.M., with a prayer service to take place at 2 P.M., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will be held privately. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
