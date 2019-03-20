John "Jack" T.W. Lawrence, 92, resident of Deep River, CT passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019, at Aaron Manor, Chester, CT, in the presence of his loving family. He was born in Wellesley, MA on August 30, 1926, the son of John Lawrence and Flora (Anderberg) Lawrence. Jack was raised and educated in Wellesley, MA and graduated from Wellesley High School in1944 and earned a bachelor's and master's degree in Business Administration from Boston University. Jack was a 26-year resident of Deep River, CT and a long-time congregant, Stephen Minister and choir member of the Deep River Congregational Church. Jack felt honored to serve our country in WWII and tell his story by writing his book, (Jump-Off At 0545). He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and the Bronze Star Medal with Combat "V" for valor while serving with the 78th Infantry Division (Lightning) Division's 310th Regimental Combat Team in Northern Europe during World War II. He would serve five more years with the Massachusetts National Guard's 26th Reconnaissance Troop as a Platoon Sergeant/Tank Commander. Jack deeply loved his wife and soulmate, Ruth, of 41 years and he was immensely proud of their combined children, spouses and grandchildren. He loved music, nature and the great outdoors, especially the ocean. Although Jack had a long and varied career in business, he fulfilled his dream of founding his own management consultant company, The Lawrence Group. He received great satisfaction helping companies improve their manager-employee relations and especially enjoyed leading workshops. He leaves behind his six children; Jeff Lawrence of Milford, MA; Jill and Bob MacCully of North Reading, MA; Joel and Nancy Lawrence of Cumberland, RI; Judy Lawrence of North Easton, MA; Jamie and Cathy Lawrence of Morrisville, VT; John, Jr. and Michele Lawrence of Carrollton, TX; step children Robin and Harold Stohlts of Haddam, CT; Wendy Bedard of East Hartford, CT, his 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.A visitation will be held at Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook, CT, on Saturday, March 23, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00PM, with a Church Service to follow at 2:00 PM at the Deep River Congregational Church, 1 Church Street, Deep River, CT.. Internment with full military honors will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Fountain Hill Cemetery, 57 High Street, Deep River, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to one of the following: ( ), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or Deep River Congregational Church, 1 Church Street, Deep River, CT 06417. To share a memory or express condolences, please visit: www.rwwfh.com





