Dr. John V. Bassano, 95, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. Born in Coketon, West Virginia, the son of the late Flaminio and Pamfilia (Lattanzio) Bassano, John moved to Hartford as an infant. He was raised in Hartford, attended local schools and was a 1942 graduate of Hartford High School. Upon graduation John enlisted in the US Army Air Corps and fulfilled two years of dedicated service. Under the GI Bill, John returned home and continued his education at UCONN earning a bachelor's degree. He then went on to Georgetown University School of Dentistry (earning a DDS), then specialized in Orthodontics, completing a residency and graduating from Dewey School of Orthodontia in 1957. John owned and operated his own orthodontist practice in Hartford for 30 years until his retirement in 1987. Even after retirement, he continued to see patients (and family) in his home office. John's real and enduring passions were his family and music, and he instilled the love of both into his children and grandchildren. John had a strong commitment to family; they were his pride and joy and the center of his life. He was generous with his support and always there to offer assistance. From an early age John was extremely musical, singing in church choirs as a young boy and continuing throughout his life, in college, and then many years at St. Anthony/St. Patrick in Hartford. He took piano lessons as an adult and in his retirement spent his time with "Hartford Men in Harmony", a Hartford based barbershop chorus and the "Good Fortune" Quartet. John was a communicant of St. Timothy Church in West Hartford where he also served as an usher. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Golf Club of Avon, enjoyed fishing, bowling, and watching UCONN basketball. In later years, and with the progression of Alzheimer's, John continued to live life to the fullest. He attended weekly Mass and dinner at his favorite restaurant, enjoyed musical performances, went dancing weekly, and spent creative time doing artwork and puzzles. His zest for life never ended and he could always be heard singing throughout the house, even in his final days. John is survived by his children, John F. Bassano of West Hartford, Matthew J. Bassano and his wife Angela of Milford, and Cathy Pearce and her husband Len of Hutchinson Island, FL; his grandchildren, Emily, Julia, Mary, Clare and Jacob, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Helen B. Bassano who died in 2017, and his 8 brothers and sisters. The family would like to thank Dr. John's caregivers (Barbara, Melissa and Ms. Edna) for their loving and devoted care. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon 06001. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Timothy Church, 1116 N. Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06117. Burial with full military honors will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Ste. 4B Southington, CT 06489-1058. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
. Friends and family may attend the service remotely by visiting the Carmon Funeral Home Website, clicking on John's obituary page and continuing to the video tab. In addition, the family asks that you spend time with your children and loved ones, laugh, sing and dance your hearts out, and "salute" to enduring friendships – lifelong and beyond. That is what John would have wanted.