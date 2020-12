John Vincent O'Neil passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020. He was the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Vincent D. O'Neil of Newington. CT. John graduated from Kingswood School and Holy Cross College. After a career in real estate development in and around Boston, MA he retired to his home town of Newington. He leaves his sister, Kathy, her husband, their children and grandchildren. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com