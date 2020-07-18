1/1
John Visone
1968 - 2020
John Visone, 51, of Glastonbury and Windsor Ct, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at St Francis Hospital due to complications of diabetes. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his passing. He was born in Hartford, Ct. on August 27, 1968 to the late Anthony and Irene (Monte) Visone of Windsor, CT. John's passion was working with the local Police Explorer groups across CT. He was the founder of NERLEEA, Northeast Regional Law Enforcement Educational Association. They provide educational experience for youth cadets interested in the field of Law Enforcement. John leaves behind two brothers and a sister. Ralph and Barbara Visone of Windsor, Angelina and Stephen Woronecki of Windsor Locks, and Anthony and Elizabeth Visone of Windsor. He left behind many nieces and nephews that he loved very much. John had some great friends that he considered to be part of his family. Jeff Foss-Rugan, Angela Vey, Robin Denny, and Mike Roderick DuBois. Their love and support allowed John to have a very full life even with his challenging health issues. John's family would like to thank all his Doctors that gave John years of great care, and especially his home health aide Rosa. A Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday ( directly in ) St. Gabriel Church 399 Broad street Windsor at 11 am. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Poquonock. Calling hours will be Monday from 6-8 pm at the Brooklawn Funeral Home. 511 Brook street Rocky Hill. For online guest book please visit: www.BrooklawnFuneralHome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brooklawn Funeral Home - Rocky Hill
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
Funeral services provided by
Brooklawn Funeral Home - Rocky Hill
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 17, 2020
Every time you miss him search in your heart ; there you can feel him ; be with him and embrace him May his gentle soul Rest In Peace John will forever live in all your hearts
Cindy & Paul Hunt
Family
July 17, 2020
n heaven you can walk freely and without pain!
STEVEN L PROCHOWSKI
Friend
July 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss ,you are all in my Prayers.
David Monte
Family
July 17, 2020
Sleep well cousin, you pain is over.
Lawrence Arbo
Family
July 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Maria Aguirre (formerly Czech-Arbo)
Acquaintance
July 17, 2020
Loss of beautiful and gentle soul. May he be at peace.
Liz Visonr
Family
July 18, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathies at this time and thank you for entrusting us with the care of your loved one.

Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.

Luke E. DiMaria and the Staff of Brooklawn Funeral Home/Giuliano-Sagarino
