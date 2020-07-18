John Visone, 51, of Glastonbury and Windsor Ct, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at St Francis Hospital due to complications of diabetes. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his passing. He was born in Hartford, Ct. on August 27, 1968 to the late Anthony and Irene (Monte) Visone of Windsor, CT. John's passion was working with the local Police Explorer groups across CT. He was the founder of NERLEEA, Northeast Regional Law Enforcement Educational Association. They provide educational experience for youth cadets interested in the field of Law Enforcement. John leaves behind two brothers and a sister. Ralph and Barbara Visone of Windsor, Angelina and Stephen Woronecki of Windsor Locks, and Anthony and Elizabeth Visone of Windsor. He left behind many nieces and nephews that he loved very much. John had some great friends that he considered to be part of his family. Jeff Foss-Rugan, Angela Vey, Robin Denny, and Mike Roderick DuBois. Their love and support allowed John to have a very full life even with his challenging health issues. John's family would like to thank all his Doctors that gave John years of great care, and especially his home health aide Rosa. A Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday ( directly in ) St. Gabriel Church 399 Broad street Windsor at 11 am. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Poquonock. Calling hours will be Monday from 6-8 pm at the Brooklawn Funeral Home. 511 Brook street Rocky Hill. For online guest book please visit: www.BrooklawnFuneralHome.com