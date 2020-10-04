1/1
John W. Brady
John W. Brady, known as Jack, son to John S. Brady and Joyce (Webster) Brady, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 62 while at his home in Punta Gorda, Florida on Sept 26, 2020. Born in Waterbury, CT, and a Connecticut native, Jack attended Lynchburg College where he was a varsity swimmer. His love for NASCAR began after college while working in the pit crew for his idol, Richard Petty. In his later years, Jack retired after a long and successful career with Aflac. He was an avid fisherman whose favorite days were spent in the sun by the sea. Jack was a lover of yard sale treasures and days spent browsing tourism shops on vacation. He was a well-traveled man, bringing home coins and trinkets from each destination. Jack was a kind and compassionate man who loved all animals, especially his parrot and three cats. Most of all, Jack loved being a Papa and beamed with pride over his grandchildren, Logan and Evie. He is survived by his wife, Trecia Brady, and two daughters, Nicole (Robert) Kliegl and Brooke Brady, and their families. He is also survived by his mother, Joyce (Webster) Brady, his father John S. Brady, his mother-in-law, Sarah Richards, his sister Sharon MacDonald and husband Bruce, his sister-in-law Beth Wooten and her husband Steve, his brother-in-law Kevin Richards, several nieces, and his nephew. Donations in Jack's honor may be sent to: Parrot Outreach Society, 1205 Elizabeth Street, Unit 1, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950 Or Ocean Conservancy (online donation). To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Jack, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Cheryl Kathe and Family
Friend
October 3, 2020
Nicole, Brooke, and family. We are so sorry for your loss. Its never easy especially when it's a parent. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Cherish the moments and memories.
Cheryl Kathe and Family
October 2, 2020
I met jack thru habitat for humanity restore I'm a volunteer there, we had some good times and conversations.
Ann Lifrieri
Coworker
